Advertisement

North Platte Community Build Playground inches closer to groundbreaking date

North Platte Community Build Playground nears groundbreaking date, donations for pickets and...
North Platte Community Build Playground nears groundbreaking date, donations for pickets and memorial bricks being accepted.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As North Platte Community Build Playground inch closer towards breaking ground on their new playground at Centennial Park, they are reminding the public there is still time to add your own personal touch to the project.

Aug. 2 is currently the deadline to purchase pickets for $50 and memorial bricks for $125, both of which are tax deductible.

A four-day community groundbreaking event to replace the playground is scheduled for Sept. 15 through Sept. 19.

The playground is designed to feature more than 40 play equipment components with a North Platte Canteen theme, complete with a train, 1940′s car and a depot.

“We have met our initial goal which was $334,000, but we are not immune to COVID prices and the storms that happened in Texas in February have affected our pricing, so it feels a bit like a moving target and we are continuing to fundraise in order to cover some of those surge charges we’re facing,” said Emily Wurl, NP Community Build Playground Co-Coordinator. “So yeah, it’s been kind of an interesting summer that’s for sure as we start paying bills.”

Donations can be made online through webuildnp.org or at Great Plains Realty and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. A link to sign up to volunteer is also provided.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Cake for sale at the 4-H Bake Sale
4-Hers selling their wares at annual bake sale
Volunteers at work for the Lincoln County Fair
4-Hers get static and food entries to fairgrounds
Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon should settle into the upper 80s to upper 90s.
Wednesday Forecast: Start your air conditioners...here comes the heat!
Scrap the standards.
Governor Ricketts in Gothenburg Proposed Health Standards