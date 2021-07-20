Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Breaking news.
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should range from the mid 80s to the upper 90s.
Tuesday Forecast: More of the same with sunshine, warm, and humid weather
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators