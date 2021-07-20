What you need to know if you’re attending Nebraska Football Fan Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska football program is set to welcome fans to Memorial Stadium next week for the 2021 Nebraska Football Fan Day. The annual event is set for Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fans planning to attend Fan Day are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the following information.

Parking

Parking will be available in university lots around Memorial Stadium for $5. Some lots may be unavailable because of scheduled lot maintenance.

Fan Entrances and Exits

Fans will be able to enter Memorial Stadium through Gates 3 (SW) and 24 (SE) with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Following the completion of Fan Day at 7:30 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their schedule for the day as the team prepares for its first practice on Friday morning.

Fans may exit through Gates 3, 11 and 24.

Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy is not in effect for Fan Day, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection.

Player and Coach Seating/Lines

Traffic flow for lines for players will be similar to the most recent Fan Day in 2019. All players will be seated on the field near the West Sideline, with lines running across the field from East to West.

Assistant coaches will be seated with their respective position groups.

A detailed map will be posted on Huskers.com in the coming days.

An event staff member will be stationed near each line to indicate where fans need to line up.

As the event nears completion, event staff members at the end of long lines will do their best to advise fans on whether they are likely to make it through a line before the conclusion of Fan Day.

Coach Frost

Coach Frost’s autograph line will be limited to young Husker fans entering 8th grade and younger.

Parents wishing to sign their children up for an opportunity to be part of Coach Frost’s line should sign their child up for that opportunity by Monday, July 26. The sign-up form can be accessed on Huskers.com at www.huskers.com/fanday

Approximately 250 children will be randomly chosen to be part of Coach Frost’s line.

Specific details regarding Coach Frost’s line will be sent directly to those individuals randomly selected for the line.

Autograph Items/Husker Fan Shop

Autograph cards with a full 2021 roster and other items will be available for fans.

Fans are asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player/coach.

A Husker Fan Shop location with the latest adidas apparel and other merchandise will be located on the East sideline near the 50.

The Husker Fan Shop located at Pinnacle Bank Arena will also be open from Noon-6 p.m. on Thursday and the new adidas shop on the corner of Stadium Drive and T Street will be open from 2-8 p.m. on Fan Day.

A marketing tent will be available near the middle of the field.

Restrooms/Concessions

The Osborne Athletic Complex will not be open to the public during Fan Day. Fans will have access to restrooms on the ground level, near gates 2, 15 and 24.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.