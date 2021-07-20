Advertisement

White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson who had contact with Texas state lawmakers last week, chief of state Drew Hammill said. Six of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with President Joe Biden or other key White House figures.

The news was first reported by Axios.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police arrest driver following traffic stop, find stolen gun from North Platte
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Stocks rebound from Monday's miserable trading session.
Stocks regain much of ground they lost in rout a day earlier
Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal
Feds, West Virginian on verge of January 6th plea deal
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
Big infrastructure bill in peril as GOP threatens filibuster
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the world is running out of time...
Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?