4-H goat show at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - 4-H contestants gathered at the Lincoln County Fair Wednesday afternoon as they begin to show off their precious livestock. First on the docket was the goat showcase.

Goats of all shapes, sizes and colors looked to be named best in show. Dairy goats even got their own category. Other animals on display Wednesday include sheep, rabbits, beef and poultry.

Competitors were as happy as ever to show off their animals.

“It’s basically the same as it is every year. This is my third year showing goats. Switching off from pigs and calves. Basically the rush is the same every single year.”

