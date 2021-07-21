Bond set at $75K for Elkhorn South band director accused of child abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $75,000 on Wednesday for the Elkhorn South High School band director who was booked into Douglas County Jail on Monday on a felony child abuse charge.

A preliminary hearing for Michelle A. Bluford, 55, is scheduled for Aug. 27. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest Friday, according to court documents.

Bluford is accused of intentional child abuse with no injury, a Class 3A felony, for a possible inappropriate relationship with a student. The alleged victim graduated in 2019, documents state.

According to court documents, during the girl’s junior year, Bluford allegedly manipulated the student into believing her family did not care for her. Bluford began to isolate the student, sometimes taking her off school grounds, texting her, and having her sign on to an app so she could be tracked, court documents state. Bluford also allegedly had the victim sit on her lap at school and rock her three times a week, calling this “their quiet time.”

Later, Bluford also allegedly took the victim to her car for cuddles, and would rub her hands over the girl’s body, including private areas, documents show.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.