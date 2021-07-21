Dribble Drive Basketball Academy comes to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Kevin Washington brought his Dribble Drive Basketball Academy to North Platte this afternoon. The former professional basketball player hosted a private workout with three of our area athletes at the North Platte Recreation Center. Washington took the players through an hour and a half of drills, while imparting his knowledge of the game.

“The Dribble Drive Basketball Academy is all about doing clinics and workshops where we engage the students and try to teach them the ‘why,’ because I need to know what I’m teaching is getting through to them. When they understand why things work, when your coaches are telling you what to do, it becomes easier to understand if you know the reasoning behind it,” explained Washington.

The three local athletes able to learn from the West Texas State alum were Gracie Haneborg, Dayonna Roberts, and Dane Storer. Roberts played her high school basketball for the Hershey Panthers and will compete on the North Platte Community College Women’s basketball team next year. Haneborg and Storer each tallied an afternoon of practice, before heading East this weekend for the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Game. Dane was the only male athlete west of Kearney selected for the event, while Haneborg continues to excel in high school athletics prior to the start of her college career at UC Colorado Springs. For Washington, he enjoyed the opportunity to work with some of our area’s top talent.

“This is what I like to do, I always say it’s my way of giving back. As a player, I was fortunate enough to be a high school player, I played in college and I played internationally eight years overseas...I enjoy coaching, I really enjoy training and I think kids need more quality training so they can get better for the next level,” added Washington.

Washington will host another clinic in Nebraska tomorrow at Hitchcock County High School in Trenton. The day will be broken into three sessions as follows:

3rd - 5th Grade Boys & Girls: 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM

6th - 8th Grade Boys & Girls: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

9th-12th Grade Boys & Girls: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

The cost of the camp is $50 per athlete, with a New Balance T-Shirt included. Kevin Washington can be contacted at kwbball2@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.