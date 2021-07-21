Grape and Sizzle donates $4,500 to NP Community Build Playground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Build Playground Committee is saying “thank you” for the support over the past year with a fresh cup of lemonade.

Wednesday afternoon, committee members and their children hosted a free lemonade stand at Centennial Park. The lemonade was donated by Raising Cane’s.

The non-profit organization also received a $4,500 donation from Grape and Sizzle. The organization is just one of three they are donating to this year.

“Well I mean, look at all of the kids, who doesn’t love a playground?” said Grape and Sizzle Board Member Jane Wilkinson. “Playgrounds make a community feel more together and a place where people can gather and feel safe and have fun.”

“It is going to help us a lot as we continue to raise money and see those increases in prices right now with our construction so anything helps for sure,” said Emily Wurl, North Platte Community Build Playground Co-Coordinator.

Sign up sheets for their build days in September were also available, as well as the opportunity to purchase pickets and memorial bricks.

Donations can be made online through webuildnp.org or at Great Plains Realty and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. A link to sign up to volunteer is also provided.

