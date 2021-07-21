Advertisement

Homeowner injured in house fire in Northern Lincoln County

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County resident is without a home after it was destroyed by a fire.

Stapleton Fire Department and mutual-aid from Arnold and Tryon responded to the fire about six miles east on Garfield Table Road at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Stapleton Fire Chief Frank Kramer said it took crews two hours to contain the fire because of a manpower and water supply shortage.

The homeowner, who was the sole occupant of the house, was transported by ambulance to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

