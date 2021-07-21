Advertisement

MPCC’s Sunday College offers convenience for busy students

Mid-Plains Community College
Students study in the Learning Commons at North Platte Community College. NPCC is offering...
Students study in the Learning Commons at North Platte Community College. NPCC is offering classes on Sundays as part of an effort to accommodate students’ busy schedules.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mid-Plains Community College is offering students another way to fit classes in around busy schedules.

Sunday College is designed with convenience in mind – allowing general education requirements to be completed in just eight weeks.

Classroom instruction is scheduled for Sunday afternoons and evenings, and the rest of the assignments are online.

The on-campus component is offered at MPCC locations in McCook and North Platte and via distance learning in Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine.

All Sunday College classes are designated as “academic transfer,” which means they should be accepted for academic credit at any regional college or university.

Public Speaking, College Algebra and English Composition I and II will be offered as part of the lineup this fall.

More information about Sunday College is available at mpcc.edu/admissions/sunday-college.php. Those interested in registering can contact Donna Menke, director of advising, at menked@mpcc.edu or (308) 535-3600.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Fire Demo Web Extra
Homeowner injured in house fire in Northern Lincoln County
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Cicely Batie
NDA announces Cicely Batie as agency’s new assistant director
Norris Institute Board Members Breaking Ground at Norris Alle
Norris Alley Construction Kicks Off
Antoine Johnson walking out of the court room following his sentencing hearing in Grand Island...
Lincoln man sentenced in Grand Island attempted murder case
Elli Springer
Valentine student earns Seal of Biliteracy with assistance from MPCC