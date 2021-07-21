North Platte City Council approves East Philip and Bicentennial Avenue housing project

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A housing development project on the city’s east side receives final approval on its second reading.

At Tuesday’s meeting Ward 2 City Councilman Ty Lucas proposed an amendment to waive the third and final reading. It passed by unanimous decision.

“I think the change in zoning has been really well publicized in all of our news outlets when we had the prior meeting and we’re just in desperate need for housing and I haven’t heard any opposition on that zoning change.”

DDM Land Management is looking to build 100 units that contain a mixture of single and multi-family housing units on East Philip and Bicentennial Avenue.

DDM Land Management owner Dan McKeone told the council at a previous meeting that he’s aware of the community’s housing shortage and is in need of more housing, “especially with a new packing plant coming” and he would like to help with those housing needs. He also stated the plan is to go forward with the housing project regardless of the outcome of the packing plant because of the housing needs.

The council approved the project on a 8-0 vote.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.