PepperJax Grill going strong in its first week of business in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pepperjax Grill is officially open in North Platte and business is going strong.

The restaurant is in its third day of business. A soft opening was held on Monday with business going full speed on Tuesday.

About 300 people walked in the door by the 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The restaurant was scheduled to open last year, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Managers say they’re glad to finally be in the community.

We wanted to get the feel of our Philly cheesesteaks and fries and the feel of PepperJax to the community before we were able to open the doors,” said Area Manager Whitney Robinson.” For about two to three months, we had the food truck operating and that was also very helpful because our crew was able to train and practice and then once this store opened, it was very simple to kind of get the flow of everything.”

This is the sixth Nebraska location that Robinson oversees. It’s possible more locations could be on the horizon.

The restaurant currently has 17 crew members and four managers. Crew members are always needed.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.