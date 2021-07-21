Advertisement

Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say

Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip"...
Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip" tail; long, thin front legs; and heavy mouthparts that serve as pincers.(NPS/CA Hoyt | Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Gray News) – The summer rains in Texas are bringing vinegaroons out of their burrows.

The nocturnal creatures are typically found in the desert, but this one was spotted around the Chisos Basin campground.

Summer rains bring vinegaroons out of their burrows in search of food and love. Vinegaroons are about 3 inches long and...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Despite their terrifying appearance, Big Bend National Park officials say the vinegaroons are in search of food and love.

“They can pinch with their heavy mouthparts (pedipalps) and shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) from the base of their ‘whip’ to protect themselves,” park officials said in post on Facebook.

Equipped with that information, Houston Chronicle reporter Abigail Rosenthal referred to the creature as a “land lobster from hell.”

But according to park officials, the so-called “whip scorpions” are not a threat, unless you annoy them.

They use their long, front legs to hunt invertebrates like millipedes, scorpions, crickets and cockroaches by sensing vibrations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local family is devastated after their van was stolen Friday afternoon.
Local family devastated after thieves steal their van
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Elli Springer
Valentine student earns Seal of Biliteracy with assistance from MPCC
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home