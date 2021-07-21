Advertisement

Semi overturned near Brady

No injuries reported on I-80 East bound
(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A semi overturned near Brady Wednesday afternoon while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the single vehicle accident at mile marker 199 blocked eastbound traffic for nearly an hour and a half starting around 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Officials are unsure of the cause and the investigation is still ongoing.

