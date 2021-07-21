NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A semi overturned near Brady Wednesday afternoon while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the single vehicle accident at mile marker 199 blocked eastbound traffic for nearly an hour and a half starting around 2 p.m. There were no injuries reported.

Officials are unsure of the cause and the investigation is still ongoing.

