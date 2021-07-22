Advertisement

3-year old missing at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy

Jul. 22, 2021
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A call went out to the Lexington Fire Department Dive Team just before 6:00 p.m., Wednesday to the Medo Resort area of Johnson Lake. The call was made for the team to aid in the search for a 3-year old little girl who, according to the scanner information, flipped over in the floatation device (toy) she was playing in.

It is reported that the little girl did not have an additional life jacket on and a wave tipped her over in the water. A watercraft with drag capabilities was requested for the search.

The search continues for the child.

News 2 has reached out to law enforcement, and an update is expected Thursday morning.

