Carol Frost sets two United States records at the Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cornhusker State Games taking place in Lincoln and hosting some familiar names and faces. This year records are being broken, not regionally, not statewide but nationally.

The Cornhusker State Games is back to the normal routine with in-person ceremonies, live sports and Nebraskans from all over the state competing in Lincoln. One familiar face is making another splash at this years games.

At the games last weekend, Carol Frost broke two more United States records.

“The Cornhusker State Games gave me the opportunity to throw the shot and the discus. In my age group I was able to break the record, the American record, in the shotput and the discus,” said Frost.

Frost is no stranger to Nebraskans, a member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, the mother of Nebraska Head Coach, Scott Frost, and a competitor in the 1968 Olympics. She has been competing in discus and shot put competitions since high school.

“I started in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska when I was a junior in high school. Originally I was going to be a half-miler and a hurdler, then I went to the Junior Olympics in Los Angeles, California and got second in the shot and threw the discus really well,” said Frost.

She now holds the American discus and shot put distance records for the 65, 70 and 75 year old age groups.

“For my age group I just feel lucky that I had the opportunity to do it way back in 1965, when many other women didn’t have that opportunity,” said Frost.

Her age isn’t stopping her from competing and breaking more records, and as a born and raised Nebraskan, it means so much more for her to break these records in her home state.

“Nebraska is my home, it’s my husbands home; we raised our kids here. I went to the University of Nebraska, it’s just engrained in our family. Nebraska athletics - it’s just something we do,” said Frost.

She said that she will continue competing in the Cornhusker State Games and might even travel internationally to compete, all while defending her records, and possibly setting some new ones.

