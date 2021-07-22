Advertisement

Fire Marshal George Lewis retires after 35 years

Fire Marshall George Lewis laughing in his office on July 22, 2021.
Fire Marshall George Lewis laughing in his office on July 22, 2021.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 27, 1980, George Lewis started his career with the North Platte Fire Department as a fire protection specialist. A few years later, Lewis was offered the City Fire Marshal position.

“At first, it was a little scary because I had only been on the department for six years,” said Fire Marshal George Lewis. “When I was younger, I always thought I would be a police officer or forest ranger.”

For over thirty years, Fire Marshal Lewis investigated fires, enforced fire safety regulations, and inspected building codes for fire code compliances. He also worked with local, state and federal officials.

“When President Regan came to North Platte, I had to go out to the Wild West Arena where he was speaking,” said Lewis. “The CIA told me I was in charge of the occupancy in the stands. That was a big responsibility.”

Fire Marshal Lewis worked a total of 41 years for the North Platte Fire Department.

“It has gone by fast. Faster than I thought it would,” said Lewis. “I was lucky to get this job. I am thankful for the city allowing me to be here this long. It has been rewarding and stressful all at the same time because you always want to do your best and make sure things are right.”

But now, George Lewis is retiring from the North Platte Fire Department. Fire Marshal George Lewis’ last day of work will be September 17.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Fire Demo Web Extra
Homeowner injured in house fire in Northern Lincoln County
Semi overturned near Brady
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Press conference
Nebraska State Patrol talks about how they helped enforce laws near Mexico border in Texas
Press Conference
State Patrol says they gained experience on how to spot human smuggling while working in Texas near Mexico border
Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days
Frost confident in his QB Adrian Martinez
Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days
Scott Frost answers COVID-19 protocol questions