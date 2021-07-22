Fire Marshal George Lewis retires after 35 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On May 27, 1980, George Lewis started his career with the North Platte Fire Department as a fire protection specialist. A few years later, Lewis was offered the City Fire Marshal position.

“At first, it was a little scary because I had only been on the department for six years,” said Fire Marshal George Lewis. “When I was younger, I always thought I would be a police officer or forest ranger.”

For over thirty years, Fire Marshal Lewis investigated fires, enforced fire safety regulations, and inspected building codes for fire code compliances. He also worked with local, state and federal officials.

“When President Regan came to North Platte, I had to go out to the Wild West Arena where he was speaking,” said Lewis. “The CIA told me I was in charge of the occupancy in the stands. That was a big responsibility.”

Fire Marshal Lewis worked a total of 41 years for the North Platte Fire Department.

“It has gone by fast. Faster than I thought it would,” said Lewis. “I was lucky to get this job. I am thankful for the city allowing me to be here this long. It has been rewarding and stressful all at the same time because you always want to do your best and make sure things are right.”

But now, George Lewis is retiring from the North Platte Fire Department. Fire Marshal George Lewis’ last day of work will be September 17.

