Inspiration for persperation...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - July heat will tighten its grip across the region as an upper level high pressure ridge continues to influence the weather over the heart of America.

Pattern could carry into late July, early August. (KNOP)

As the ridge drifts into the High Plains Thursday, temperatures in the mid 90s will build as far east at North Platte with upper 90s to low 100s from far southwest areas through the Panhandle. Fortunately it doesn’t appear the dewpoint temperatures will be high enough that humidity values could pose any health concerns. Skies will continue to be hazy due to wildfire smoke which could limit the full heating potential.

Could see some 100s Panhandle and Northern areas with mid to upper 90s pushing farther east. (KNOP)

Smoke aloft could temper the warm up by a few degrees but with the ridge building east there is a shot at mid 90s. (KNOP)

Friday into the weekend, a disturbance will track across the Dakotas flattening the ridge, promoting a small chances for thunderstorms to develop Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will heat up both days with upper 90s and low 100s becoming more widespread. Sunday, more moisture will spread into the area, allowing better organized thunderstorms to develop along a front in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures Sunday will not be AS hot with highs dipping into the lower 90s but the ridge will rebuild early next week sending temperatures soaring again.

Anyway you look at it...it reads, hot.... (KNOP)

