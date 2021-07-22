North Platte housing improvements set the stage for Nebraska
“Shot in the Arm, Phase Two” success with Victory Village and Pacific Place
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Even in the wake of a pandemic, North Platte is growing, and she is growing fast. Fortunately, planning ahead is paying off.
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development project, “Shot in the Arm” is seeing success. Now in its second phase, 169 living units are being made available, in a town where finding a home was getting more and more difficult due to no recent housing prior to this for decades, according to North Platte Area Chamber and Development Executive Director Gary Person.
On Tuesday community leaders, developers, chamber members, and citizens gathered at two of the biggest projects in Phase Two. They gathered at Victory Village at Lakeview for a groundbreaking in the shadows of one apartment complex already underway, and a ribbon-cutting at the newly completed and now occupied Pacific Place. These are modern apartment complexes, being realized after years of careful planning.
From the Platte River Mall project to an industrial rail park, and the potential population boom facing North Platte to the tune of 2000 people, plus, if Sustainable Beef LLC. breaks ground, leaders are making sure homes are available for growth.
Person explained that the “Shot in the Arm” program has entered Phase Three. Looking back at Phase One, Person says the team learned what worked for North Platte as the program progressed.
- Phase One: 48 housing units created.
- Phase Two: 169 housing units (including Victory Village and Pacific Place)
- Phase Three: (just launched) Expecting 50 new units, including 22 upper floor housing units in the downtown district, plus rehab, and help to impact single-family and townhomes.
Person says housing is the key to workforce growth, the key to population growth, and the key to success.
Victory Village and Pacific Place are the two largest projects ever in this program, in both the local “Shot in the Arm” program, and in the statewide Rural Workforce Housing project (modeled after North Platte’s vision).
More on Victory Village:
DP Management, LLC is pleased to announce that construction on its 80- unit apartment community began this spring, with one and two-bedroom units projected to be available for occupancy by November.
The project is called Victory Village on Lakeview, building on a brand established by DP. Victory Village is located on the northeast corner of Lakeview & West A Street.
The project was delayed a year by complications created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The project involves funding from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley and Director of Housing and Field Services Sheryl Hiatt represented the state at the groundbreaking.
This groundbreaking ceremony marks the first of two 80-unit phases of 20 8-plex apartment buildings. The first phase will include amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, and fitness room.
Victory Village units are unique to the market, providing residents the peace of mind of having their own front door, no shared or interior corridors, and expansive green spaces to walk pets and relax outdoors in the comfort of the complex.
DP is the management and leasing affiliate of the Dial Companies, established in 1958 in Omaha. DP has more than 1,000 apartment units under management or in development. For more information contact Patty Downs, 402- 493-2800 pdowns@dp-mgmt.com or www.VictoryVillageOnLakeview.com
