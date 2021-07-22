North Platte housing improvements set the stage for Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Even in the wake of a pandemic, North Platte is growing, and she is growing fast. Fortunately, planning ahead is paying off.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development project, “Shot in the Arm” is seeing success. Now in its second phase, 169 living units are being made available, in a town where finding a home was getting more and more difficult due to no recent housing prior to this for decades, according to North Platte Area Chamber and Development Executive Director Gary Person.

“A huge win for North Platte today. A true success story for North Platte, and a story of perseverance.”

On Tuesday community leaders, developers, chamber members, and citizens gathered at two of the biggest projects in Phase Two. They gathered at Victory Village at Lakeview for a groundbreaking in the shadows of one apartment complex already underway, and a ribbon-cutting at the newly completed and now occupied Pacific Place. These are modern apartment complexes, being realized after years of careful planning.

“The data shows that this is the type of housing people are looking for. Our new nurses that are just starting in the community and physicians find this the new model something they want to participate in and own. I think it’s a great win for everybody. Today as a community we’ve really achieved a goal, not only for our community but for our employees at Great Plains Health.”

From the Platte River Mall project to an industrial rail park, and the potential population boom facing North Platte to the tune of 2000 people, plus, if Sustainable Beef LLC. breaks ground, leaders are making sure homes are available for growth.

“It’s an exciting day for North Platte and this is a model for what we need to see happen all across Nebraska. And that is what we are pushing for and we have this happening in other places as well.”

Person explained that the “Shot in the Arm” program has entered Phase Three. Looking back at Phase One, Person says the team learned what worked for North Platte as the program progressed.

Phase One: 48 housing units created.

Phase Two: 169 housing units (including Victory Village and Pacific Place)

Phase Three: (just launched) Expecting 50 new units, including 22 upper floor housing units in the downtown district, plus rehab, and help to impact single-family and townhomes.

Person says housing is the key to workforce growth, the key to population growth, and the key to success.

“There’s nothing like seeing results. We’re not blowing smoke and talking about things that won’t work, It was a tough challenge. We got beat up a little bit along the way. Just gotta keep it going Gotta keep it going. We have the big projects moving forward, and then wow. Got the big mall project, got three projects going moving forward now, gotta get them to the starting gate, Then North Platte really ratches it up another notch going into the next decade throughout that timeline I think ten years from now we can look back at all the great things that happened, as a result of hard work, faith, community partnership, and a lot of great people.

Victory Village and Pacific Place are the two largest projects ever in this program, in both the local “Shot in the Arm” program, and in the statewide Rural Workforce Housing project (modeled after North Platte’s vision).

“This is a beautiful example of what you get when you work together with the state, economic development, and local businesses.”

More on Victory Village:

DP Management, LLC is pleased to announce that construction on its 80- unit apartment community began this spring, with one and two-bedroom units projected to be available for occupancy by November.

The project is called Victory Village on Lakeview, building on a brand established by DP. Victory Village is located on the northeast corner of Lakeview & West A Street.

The project was delayed a year by complications created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Constant efforts by Gary Person and the city of North Platte kept this project going. At every turn the city folks worked for the betterment of their community, and that inspired us to find a way to make it work.”

The project involves funding from the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley and Director of Housing and Field Services Sheryl Hiatt represented the state at the groundbreaking.

This groundbreaking ceremony marks the first of two 80-unit phases of 20 8-plex apartment buildings. The first phase will include amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, and fitness room.

Victory Village units are unique to the market, providing residents the peace of mind of having their own front door, no shared or interior corridors, and expansive green spaces to walk pets and relax outdoors in the comfort of the complex.

DP is the management and leasing affiliate of the Dial Companies, established in 1958 in Omaha. DP has more than 1,000 apartment units under management or in development. For more information contact Patty Downs, 402- 493-2800 pdowns@dp-mgmt.com or www.VictoryVillageOnLakeview.com

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.