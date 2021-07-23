4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Chickens took center stage at the Lincoln County Fair Friday for the agility contest.

4-Her contestants guided their chickens through an agility course. The idea is to see how many obstacles they can complete.

Contestant Thomas Moss thought of the idea four years ago.

“It takes a lot of work to kind of figure out what they’re like and what they’re going to be running at,” Moss said. “We only had one person truly do the course right in the history of the four years, so it’s something that can be done and we’ve seen, but it just doesn’t happen very often.”

The animal companion show and the dog costume contest rounded out the afternoon competitions.

