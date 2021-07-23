4-H kids showcase their sheep handling

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Fair hosted their sheep show. 4-H kids of different ages and classes presented their sheep. The judges critique them on showmanship and the quality of their animals. There were different breeds at the show including South Downs, Hair Sheep and Crossbreeds. Some of the kids participating in the sheep prepare by working with their animals at home.

“I competed with my sheep named Nala,” said Kenley Fattig 1st Place Showmanship Junior Division. “We didn’t have to work with her a lot. She knew how to brace and set up easily. At home, I go out in the pin and work with her and my other sheep and feed them.”

Competitions like the sheep show give 4-H kids the opportunity to learn hands-on.

