Advertisement

Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – July’s full moon highlights the start of the weekend.

Known as the buck moon, the lunar event peaks at 10:37 p.m. ET Friday, according to NASA.

To see it best, look towards the southeast to watch it rise above the horizon.

“As summer peaks, the velvety antlers of male deer which first begin to sprout in early spring finish growing, forming pointed tips and hardening into their final glory,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “The sight of their magnificent racks against the summer sky led to the name, full buck moon.”

The July full moon is also known as the thunder moon because thunderstorms are so frequent during the month.

Another name is the full hay moon because summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

The moon will appear full on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Lincoln County Judge Kent D. Turnbull announced Thursday he is leaving the bench August 31.
Lincoln County Judge Kent Turnbull leaving the bench in August
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
At the time of his death, the 9-year-old boy was in the care of a business that works with...
Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car
North Platte's PepperJax Grill is going strong in its first week of business.
PepperJax Grill going strong in its first week of business in North Platte

Latest News

Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated
People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots