Advertisement

Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Haitian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session...
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters in New York. Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.((AP Photo/Richard Drew, File))
By 10/11 NOW and Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (KOLN/AP) — Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was evacuated from the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse after gunfire and tear gas was fired near the ceremony. Several other U.S. and U.N. officials had to leave the ceremony before Moïse’s widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the private compound where Moïse’s funeral was held on Friday as some mourners inside shouted, “Justice for Jovenel!” and cheered when Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured in the July 7 attack at the couple’s private home, rose to the podium at the end of the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Lincoln County Judge Kent D. Turnbull announced Thursday he is leaving the bench August 31.
Lincoln County Judge Kent Turnbull leaving the bench in August
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
At the time of his death, the 9-year-old boy was in the care of a business that works with...
Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car

Latest News

The 4-H chicken agility contest is a favorite at the Lincoln County Fair.
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the Lincoln County Fair
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the fair.
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the fair.
Linda Dillard
NSP renews request for information regarding missing woman
A kid handling her sheep during the sheep show.
4-H kids showcase their sheep handling