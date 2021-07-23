Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Haitian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (KOLN/AP) — Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was evacuated from the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse after gunfire and tear gas was fired near the ceremony. Several other U.S. and U.N. officials had to leave the ceremony before Moïse’s widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack.
Today I traveled as a part of a Presidential Delegation to attend the funeral of Haitian President Moise. Unfortunately, after nearby gunshots, we had to quickly evacuate. Here’s a short video from #Haiti: pic.twitter.com/UD0X2PEhC4— Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) July 23, 2021
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the private compound where Moïse’s funeral was held on Friday as some mourners inside shouted, “Justice for Jovenel!” and cheered when Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured in the July 7 attack at the couple’s private home, rose to the podium at the end of the ceremony.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.