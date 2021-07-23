Advertisement

NSP renews request for information regarding missing woman

Linda Dillard
Linda Dillard(Nebraska State Patrol)
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is renewing its request for information related to the disappearance of a Jefferson County woman last month.

Investigators have been actively investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard, 55, who was last seen on June 16 in the rural Table Rock area. The investigation remains ongoing.

Dillard is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances. She is described as a white female, 5′0″, 130 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair (possibly dyed blonde or wearing a wig). She was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown, lace-up sandal boots. She has several tattoos. Dillard sometimes walks with a cane and has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk long distances.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or information about her disappearance is urged to submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are completely anonymous and can be submitted via the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494. Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation. Tips to Nebraska Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously.

