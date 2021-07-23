Advertisement

Subject located, Chadron homicide investigation ongoing

(Gray News)
By Nebraska State Patrol
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHADRON, Neb. (KOLN) - Law enforcement authorities have located a person sought for questioning in connection with a homicide that occurred overnight in Chadron.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Chadron Police Department issued a media advisory Friday morning seeking the public’s help in locating Ian Littlemoon, also known as Sage Littlemoon. Littlemoon, 20, of Chadron, was believed to be traveling in a stolen van. Friday morning, the van was found abandoned northeast of Chadron.

Littlemoon has since been located in Pine Ridge and taken into custody by officers with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

The Chadron Police Department is the lead agency in the homicide investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

