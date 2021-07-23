Sultry end to the week...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Temperatures will continue to trend hot into next week with the current weather pattern in place, but Friday will see peak heating for the Sandhills and Southwest Nebraska. Afternoon highs are expeced to rise into the upper 90s with a couple of 100 degree readings possible in the Imperial and Valentine areas with mid 90s expected either side of Hwy 83.

Hottest temps look to be in the from McCook to Imperual to Valentine, with mid 90s either side of Hwy 83.. (KNOP)

Low and mid 90s with upper 90s far north. (KNOP)

An surface trough of low pressure will push through the Panhandle late afternoon evening and could be the focus for some scattered to isolated thunderstorms that could show enough longevity to track into the Northern and Central Sandhills before dissipating during the evening.

Areas for possible storms. A few could be stronger From Chadron to Valentine. (KNOP)

Small chances for thunderstorms are possible this weekend. Sunday looks to be the favored day as warm air pushes north and there will be better low level moisture to work with. The high pressure ridge that’s unfluencing our weather will build back across the Plains producing very hot conditions both at the surface and aloft, squelching rain possibilities. Temperatures could be in the 100s Tuesday and Wednesday.

One hundred degree heat a good bet Tuesday and Wednesday. (KNOP)

