Vacation Bible School comes to a close

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2021 Vacation Bible School at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is in the books after a week of crafts, games, music and activities teaching children and their families about faith.

Friday saw a potluck-style dinner with chips, watermelon and pizza as well as Christian recording artist Jennie Williamson, who made her fourth appearance at VBS, coming all the way from Nashville. She and her family are always excited to venture out to the area and perform.

“We love coming to VBS here at North Platte because this is our fourth year now doing it with them. To see the growth of the program has been absolutely amazing. They do such a good job with all the crafts and the stories and just teaching the kids about themselves and who they are and Jesus. We can come together with the music. We write new songs every single summer and we get to kind of put all those pieces of the puzzle together.”

