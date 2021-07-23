Viaero Wireless celebrates addition of two new cell towers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was an exciting day for Viaero Wireless in North Platte as they continue to move towards more coverage and better service. The company held a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon to celebrate the addition of two cell towers in the community.

The wireless provider recently installed a tower at the Wild West Arena and at 9th and Car Street.

“So a lot of people say they had Verizon Wireless or US Cellular, those networks did not work out there once you get that capacity of people out at the Nebraskaland Days Arena and Viaero Wireless worked the whole entire time that’s something that we’re super proud of and people raved about our service out there,” said Store Manager Brittany Hansen.

Hansen said a tower is in the works behind Jazzercise.

