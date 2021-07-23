Weekend Forecast: Getting hot and staying hot!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dome of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern as we head into this weekend and beyond as we look to finish the month of July with quite a bit of heat and humidity.

A weak disturbance riding over the top of that ridge of high pressure could bring in a few spotty showers or t’storms through Friday evening, but mainly across the northern and northwestern parts of the state. North Platte and much of southwestern Nebraska will stay dry through Friday evening and into the day on Saturday, though that little weak wave will likely bring some some added cloud cover tonight and into early on Saturday. Through the day on Saturday, expect to see hot and humid weather with mostly to party sunny skies. More wildfire smoke drifting through the area could obscure why sky we do see with more hazy conditions.

Temperatures will be quite warm as we head overnight tonight and into early on Saturday morning with morning lows likely only falling into upper 60s for a lot of us. Temperatures should be a bit cooler as you head west with morning lows in the lower to middle 60s.

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures may be a bit cooler behind a weak boundary that is progged to move through the area tonight. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90s for most of the coverage area with dew points likely sitting in the low to mid 60s. When you factor in the dew point, we’ll likely see heat index values that are a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature.

More of the same is expected for the day on Sunday with highs mainly in the lower 90s. Another weak disturbance riding over the top of our ridge of high pressure will likely give us another chance for some scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and into the evening. That chance for rain is probably as good as it gets for the rest of the forecast period as the upper level ridge will quickly strengthen into next week.

Temperatures under the increasing dome of high pressure will get even hotter through next week with temperatures reaching to the upper 90s and lower 100s by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week with mainly dry weather. The hot weather will likely continue as we head into the first week of August as well with temperatures likely sticking into the 90s.

