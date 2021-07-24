Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Lincoln County Judge Kent D. Turnbull announced Thursday he is leaving the bench August 31.
Lincoln County Judge Kent Turnbull leaving the bench in August
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
At the time of his death, the 9-year-old boy was in the care of a business that works with...
Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car

Latest News

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
Dogs from the 2021 Paws on the Platte fundraiser getting auctioned off.
Paws-itive Partner auctions Paws on the Platte ceramic dogs
President Joe Biden campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe Friday...
Biden lends political clout to McAuliffe
FILE - In this July 6, 2005 file photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert...
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate