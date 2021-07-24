Hot mid week coming up for the region

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - It has been a warm and sunny day across the region. Some areas of smoke has been detected too due to some western wildfires. There is no fire threats imminent for the region.

The current temperatures right now are in the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. It is a lot cooler than this time yesterday.

Temperatures across the region as of 2:35PM CDT/1:35PM MDT (Andre Brooks)

These conditions will continue Sunday with some rain chances to push into the region as well. No severe weather is cuirrently anticipated for the area at this time. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s area wide.

High temperatures for Sunday (Andre Brooks)

Get out the water and turn the air conditioners on high mid week because due to another strong area of high pressure, we will reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will exist with small rain chances later in the week for portions of the region.

7 Day Outlook for North Platte (Andre Brooks)

7 day for Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

A “cool off” is coming for the late part of the week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

