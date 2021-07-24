Paws-itive Partner auctions Paws on the Platte ceramic dogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On July 23, the ceramic dogs from this year’s Paws on the Platte were auctioned off at Pal’s Brewery. Paws-itive Partners hosted the Paws on the Platte fundraiser to unite the community with art and raise money to help animals.

The fundraiser used 25 white ceramic dog statues. This allowed artists to unleash their creativity and bring their dogs to life and theme their dogs around things like North Platte, celebrities, movies, activities, occupations, songs, famous artists, and their own pets.

“The face of the dog is based off one of our kid’s dogs at home,” said Mike Pochop Husband of Artist Karen Pochop, who created “Bob Ruff.”

Mike won the first bid at the auction and the option to pick any dog. He picked his wife’s dog.

“Our daughter Brittney and her husband Devin are expecting our first grandchild, and she is due in September. I thought that it would be really nice to have this,” said Mike. “Karen has lots of paintings, but I thought that this is something our grandkids would enjoy in the future knowing their grandmother painted it.”

The dogs from Paws on the Platte took a grand tour around North Platte making stops at the Platte River Mall, the Prairie Art Center and the Westfield Shopping Center. By doing this, people could see the dogs up close and admire the artistry.

“Bob Ruff went through several looks until Karen decided on what she wanted to do,” said Mike. “Sheis a certified Bob Ross instructor, so Bob Ross is a major part of her art. It’s also where she got started doing oil painting.”

The Paws on the Platte fundraiser brings the community together, highlights the talent of local artists and raises funds for Paws-itive Partners.

