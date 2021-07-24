Advertisement

Paws-itive Partner auctions Paws on the Platte ceramic dogs

Dogs from the 2021 Paws on the Platte fundraiser getting auctioned off.
Dogs from the 2021 Paws on the Platte fundraiser getting auctioned off.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On July 23, the ceramic dogs from this year’s Paws on the Platte were auctioned off at Pal’s Brewery. Paws-itive Partners hosted the Paws on the Platte fundraiser to unite the community with art and raise money to help animals.

The fundraiser used 25 white ceramic dog statues. This allowed artists to unleash their creativity and bring their dogs to life and theme their dogs around things like North Platte, celebrities, movies, activities, occupations, songs, famous artists, and their own pets.

“The face of the dog is based off one of our kid’s dogs at home,” said Mike Pochop Husband of Artist Karen Pochop, who created “Bob Ruff.”

Mike won the first bid at the auction and the option to pick any dog. He picked his wife’s dog.

“Our daughter Brittney and her husband Devin are expecting our first grandchild, and she is due in September. I thought that it would be really nice to have this,” said Mike. “Karen has lots of paintings, but I thought that this is something our grandkids would enjoy in the future knowing their grandmother painted it.”

The dogs from Paws on the Platte took a grand tour around North Platte making stops at the Platte River Mall, the Prairie Art Center and the Westfield Shopping Center. By doing this, people could see the dogs up close and admire the artistry.

“Bob Ruff went through several looks until Karen decided on what she wanted to do,” said Mike. “Sheis a certified Bob Ross instructor, so Bob Ross is a major part of her art. It’s also where she got started doing oil painting.”

The Paws on the Platte fundraiser brings the community together, highlights the talent of local artists and raises funds for Paws-itive Partners.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Lincoln County Judge Kent D. Turnbull announced Thursday he is leaving the bench August 31.
Lincoln County Judge Kent Turnbull leaving the bench in August
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
At the time of his death, the 9-year-old boy was in the care of a business that works with...
Utah boy, 9, with intellectual disability dies after being left in hot car

Latest News

Temperatures on Saturday should reach the low to mid 90s across western Nebraska.
Weekend Forecast: Getting hot and staying hot!
The 4-H chicken agility contest is a favorite at the Lincoln County Fair.
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the Lincoln County Fair
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the fair.
4-H chicken agility contest a highlight at the fair.
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session...
Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Haitian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony