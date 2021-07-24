Senator Matt Williams Announces Run for Nebraska Board of Regents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Matt Williams, a fourth-generation Nebraskan, business and civic leader, and two-term Republican state senator, announced Friday that he will run for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents representing the western half of the state.

“The strength of Nebraska’s economy and the success of our rural families depend upon a strong and vibrant university system.”

Williams is a lifelong Gothenburg resident. Williams’ great-grandfather, H.L. Williams, settled in Gothenburg in the 1890s, where he farmed and ranched before starting a local bank to help families in the area have a shot at success. Williams followed in these footsteps, learning the values of hard work and responsibility while growing up working on the family farm before getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska.

He went on to pursue a career as a community banker in Gothenburg, where he has spent decades working tirelessly to help families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses to thrive in central Nebraska. Since 2014, Williams has also dedicated his time and energy to serving in the Nebraska Legislature. No voice has advocated more strongly for small businesses, families, and agriculture, as he led the charge on effective, common-sense initiatives like his Rural Workforce Housing bill, which helped spur growth in rural economies across western Nebraska.

“As a state senator, I’ve always stood up for our shared conservative values,” Williams said. “I’ve fought hard to grow our economy and invest in the next generation. Now, I ask for your support to continue that work as western Nebraska’s voice on the Board of Regents.”

If elected, Williams will demand transparency, create strong public-private partnerships, support policies to retain the state’s best and brightest students, and fight to keep the University of Nebraska’s in-state tuition rates the lowest of all Big Ten institutions. Williams’ candidacy has received the full support and endorsement of current District 7 Regent Bob Phares, who announced his retirement last week, effective 2022.

“I was very pleased that Matt was willing to seek this position. I have no doubt he will be a strong voice for western Nebraska and will work diligently to help lead the university system effectively. He will strive to keep the university system affordable and efficient while working to grow Nebraska’s workforce.”

Matt and his wife, Susan, have two children and six grandchildren. He continues to serve as Chairman of Flatwater Bank in Gothenburg. To learn more, visit WilliamsforRegent.com

