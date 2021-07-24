Tominaga Lifts Japan to Victory in 3x3 Basketball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Keisei Tominaga’s opening day of Olympic competition included some heroics for the home nation, as Japan went 1-1 during the first day of 3x3 competition. Japan (1-1) rebounded from a 20-19 overtime loss to Poland with an 18-16 win over Belgium Saturday night.

Against Belgium, Japan trailed 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining before rallying with an 9-3 run to send the game into overtime. Tominaga, wo had six points and five rebounds, had three of his points in the comeback, including the game-tying base with 10 seconds remaining. In the extra session, he scored both of Japan’s point, including the game winner on a driving basket to give Japan its first-ever win in the event.

Earlier in the day, Japan overcame a 16-9 deficit in the final four minutes before falling to Poland. Tominaga’s two-point basket started the late-game charge. Trailing 18-12, Japan score the final six point points of regulation, including two baskets and an assist by the Husker signee to send the game into overtime. Japan eventually took a 19-18 lead on a basketball from Tomoya Ochiai for its first lead since a 6-5 advantage, but Przemyslaw Zamojski’s 3-pointer gave Poland the win. On the game, Tominaga tied for team-high honors with seven points and added three rebounds.

Japan continues pool play with three games on Sunday (central time). Japan will take on the Netherlands at 5:05 a.m., Latvia at 8:25 a.m. and Serbia at 10 p.m.

