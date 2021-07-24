Advertisement

Tominaga Lifts Japan to Victory in 3x3 Basketball

Keisei Tominaga
Keisei Tominaga(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Keisei Tominaga’s opening day of Olympic competition included some heroics for the home nation, as Japan went 1-1 during the first day of 3x3 competition. Japan (1-1) rebounded from a 20-19 overtime loss to Poland with an 18-16 win over Belgium Saturday night.

Against Belgium, Japan trailed 13-7 with less than three minutes remaining before rallying with an 9-3 run to send the game into overtime. Tominaga, wo had six points and five rebounds, had three of his points in the comeback, including the game-tying base with 10 seconds remaining. In the extra session, he scored both of Japan’s point, including the game winner on a driving basket to give Japan its first-ever win in the event.

Earlier in the day, Japan overcame a 16-9 deficit in the final four minutes before falling to Poland. Tominaga’s two-point basket started the late-game charge. Trailing 18-12, Japan score the final six point points of regulation, including two baskets and an assist by the Husker signee to send the game into overtime. Japan eventually took a 19-18 lead on a basketball from Tomoya Ochiai for its first lead since a 6-5 advantage, but Przemyslaw Zamojski’s 3-pointer gave Poland the win. On the game, Tominaga tied for team-high honors with seven points and added three rebounds.

Japan continues pool play with three games on Sunday (central time). Japan will take on the Netherlands at 5:05 a.m., Latvia at 8:25 a.m. and Serbia at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session...
Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Haitian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony
Subject located, Chadron homicide investigation ongoing
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Lincoln County Judge Kent D. Turnbull announced Thursday he is leaving the bench August 31.
Lincoln County Judge Kent Turnbull leaving the bench in August
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated

Latest News

Simone Biles of the United States smiles as she trains for artistic gymnastics at Ariake...
Biles and Ledecky headline Day 2 of Olympic competition
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
China’s Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics
Tony Hawk, who is not a competitor, tries out the skate park at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
EXPLAINER: This year’s four new Olympic sports, broken down
FILE - In this June 18, 2021, file photo, Ryan Crouser competes during the prelims of men's...
Throwing strikes: Track athletes outline job in simple terms