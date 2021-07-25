4-H hog show at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a long week of animal showcases at the Lincoln County Fair, it was time for the hogs to take center stage. After countless hours of hard work, their young 4-H handlers were up bright and early for the event Sunday morning as thy hope to take home first prize.

The children competing are as happy as ever to show off their precious livestock.

“I’ve been showing hogs and every other species since I was about five years old. What excites me the most about it is getting out here to compete and have fun. I don’t know what it is about them. I’ve just had a connection with them. Just being in the dirt, playing with them in the barn, feeding them, and playing in the mud.”

