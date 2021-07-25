Buffalo Bill Boxing Tournament is back

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D&N Event Center host the Buffalo Bill Boxing Tournament this weekend. The tournament is back in full swing this year after there were modifications last year due to the pandemic. This year the tournament hosts spectators and many vendors, including a beer garden. Sports and Events Marketing Specialist with the North Platte Area Sports Commission Samantha Geisler explained many of the things they had going on at the tournament.

“Come out and check out the fighters, check out the atmosphere, there is a beer garden so y’all should come and check it out,” says Geisler.

This year many fighters will be making their boxing debut here and there will also be many fighters who are no stranger to the ring. There were some local fighters competing in the tournament, just to name a couple; Avery Mann and Kyler Hoobler.

The event is will be taking place the 24th and the 25th the doors open at eleven and the tournament itself will begin at noon. So come out and support the fighter while enjoying a unique and fun atmosphere.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.