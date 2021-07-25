Hot beginning of the week incoming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)-After a relaively warm day here across the region, the temperatures are poised to rise signifciantly over the area on the early part of this week.

The current temperatures across the region are in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The temperatures will be reaching the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. Some areas could reach the mid 100s with the heat index in the 110s.

The beginning part of the week will comprise of heat for the start of the week with temepratures in the upper 90s to low 100s. The conditions will cool off by late week, but also present wetter conditions with off and on scattered thunderstorms.

Tips for the heat early this week:

-Stay hydrated.

-Stay cool.

-If outside, take breaks.

-Check in on the elderly and sensitive groups.

We will keep you posted if there are any heat related avisories in place.

