Lindsey’s Limelight: running towards a dream

Evelyn Blaesi’s Story
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Evelyn Blaesi will be a Senior this year at North Platte High School. She will be apart of the veteran leadership on both the Girls Cross Country and Track teams. Blaesi was inspired to join these teams when she saw the how the team interacted when she was a incoming freshman. She was also inspired by watching her younger sister run.

“I really saw how they went together and were a family at the recruiting thing for freshman coming in and I decided to do that and my sister was running so she helped me, she pushed me into doing it,” says Blaesi.

Not only does Blaesi run cross country and track, she manages to hold down not one, not two, but three jobs as well. Her jobs include working at Runza, A Moment Photography and she is a CNA at Centennial Park Nursing Home.

“So my first job is at Runza over by Walmart... and then I work with Amy Mitchell at AMP Portraits at A Moment Photography. She’s the head photographer for the schools and I just love working with Amy she’s just fun to work with. And then I work at Centennial Park Nursing Home I just started over there in March and I’m really liking it,” explains Blaesi.

She got her most recent job at Centennial Park Nursing home to help her in achieving her lofty career goals. After college Evelyn hopes to become a traveling RN. She believes that getting this experience at the nursing home will make her more prepared for her future career. It helps her get an understanding for what the job entails and how to deal with patients.

“Really getting to understand the residents and know what they like and what they don’t like really helps in getting to bond with them,” says Blaesi.

It’s hard to image how a high schooler can manage three jobs, two sports, and a full load of academics. But, Blaesi says while this might be a tall task for most, she finds that it comes fairly easy to her. When given her schedule at the nursing home Blaesi says she communicates that with her other employers to figure out when she can work her other jobs. Since beginning work at the nursing home, Blaesi explained that she has really been putting a lot of her focus towards that, but still maintains all three jobs.

Evelyn plans on attending The University of Nebraska at Kearney next fall. While she is studying nursing at Kearney she is also planning to enlist in the Army. Evelyn says she was inspired by her cousins who are also in the Army.

“My cousins, they’re my other role models, I’ve been always wanted to go in because of them, they just have their life done, they know what they want they got it, they’re my role models,”explains Blaesi.

But before she heads off to school in the fall she wants to help her team culture on the cross country team. She plans to leave her team being more of a family and in an even better place than when she found it.

“For cross country I’m one of the top leaders and I really wanna make our girls side of the team become more of a family than it was our past few years and really get everybody hanging out with each other so it can be passed down to the next few years,” Blaesi says.

With her Senior year in front of her Evelyn is ready chase all of her lofty goals she has set for herself one step at a time.

