NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Fair hosted the Rough Stock Rodeo Saturday evening at 6 p.m. The events included bare back, saddle, and bull riding.

Rodeo in Action at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds (Andre Brooks)

“In the past here at the fairgrounds, we have has rodeos off and on along with the other western events,” Lincoln County Ag Society Member Kristi Shessmore said.

Contestant getting ready for his turn (Andre Brooks)

“Everybody loves to watch rough stock,” Shessmore said.

A concert followq the Rough Stock Rodeo at 9 p.m. featuring Hunter Hathcoat. For more information on this and other event related to the fair, please visit their website.

