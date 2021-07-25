Water Fight at the fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This afternoon, there was a fight at the fairgrounds, the water kind that is.

The Lincoln County Fair is on their last day of games and festivities and a way to finish the fair off was a water fight. This occurred Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Kids filling up water guns (Andre Brooks)

The event includes kids throwing colorful, small balloons, spraying water guns and splashing water with the excess water left in the balloons container.

Some kids enjoyed themselves Sunday afternoon.

“We’re having a lot of fun, getting wet,”Participant Cole Murdock said.

Water chaos in progress (Andre Brooks)

There were several things to do during the water fight, and some people prefer certain parts.

“Definitely the balloons. You got more aim and control, and it’s more fun throwing it at people,” Murdock said.

The water fight was a great conclusion to the Lincoln County Fair.

