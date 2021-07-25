Advertisement

Water Fight at the fair

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This afternoon, there was a fight at the fairgrounds, the water kind that is.

The Lincoln County Fair is on their last day of games and festivities and a way to finish the fair off was a water fight. This occurred Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Kids filling up water guns
Kids filling up water guns(Andre Brooks)

The event includes kids throwing colorful, small balloons, spraying water guns and splashing water with the excess water left in the balloons container.

Some kids enjoyed themselves Sunday afternoon.

“We’re having a lot of fun, getting wet,”Participant Cole Murdock said.

Water chaos in progress
Water chaos in progress(Andre Brooks)

There were several things to do during the water fight, and some people prefer certain parts.

“Definitely the balloons. You got more aim and control, and it’s more fun throwing it at people,” Murdock said.

The water fight was a great conclusion to the Lincoln County Fair.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session...
Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Haitian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony
Subject located, Chadron homicide investigation ongoing
Contestant getting ready for his turn
Rough Stock Rodeo
Dogs from the 2021 Paws on the Platte fundraiser getting auctioned off.
Paws-itive Partner auctions Paws on the Platte ceramic dogs

Latest News

47 Nebraska school districts object to sex ed standards
hogs
4-H hog show at Lincoln County Fair
Contestant getting ready for his turn
Rough Stock Rodeo
Lincoln County Fair, 2021
Lots to do at the Lincoln County Fair