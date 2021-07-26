Advertisement

Announcement for District 42 Legislature race

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns
Special Announcement
Special Announcement(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The doors open Monday night at Pals Brewing Company in North Platte for a “special announcement event regarding Legislative District 42,” according to Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns.

The event is including Bruns, Sheriff Jerome Kramer, Dan Hudson, and State Senator Mike Groene. The announcement is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., and News 2 will be there live to bring you that story tonight during our 6:00 p.m. news.

