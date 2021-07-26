Emergency Management prepping for severe heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the next few days, a heat wave will be moving through the area, putting people and experts on alert. The Lincoln County Emergency Management team is always preparing to help as weather conditions change.

“We are keeping contact with the National Weather Service.”

Myers says the team worries about power outages, making sure to take precautions should power go out during extreme heat.

“We are just going to watch the electricity if we’re having power outages of the high heat, and we will start planning for if we need to open up cooling stations.”

A heat advisory is in place through Wednesday, so Myers says to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, take breaks if working outside, and to check on the elderly and other high risk groups in the community.

