Emergency Management prepping for severe heat

Swimmers beating the heat
Swimmers beating the heat(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the next few days, a heat wave will be moving through the area, putting people and experts on alert. The Lincoln County Emergency Management team is always preparing to help as weather conditions change.

“We are keeping contact with the National Weather Service.”

Emergency Director Brandon Myers

Myers says the team worries about power outages, making sure to take precautions should power go out during extreme heat.

A heat advisory is in place through Wednesday, so Myers says to stay hydrated, stay indoors as much as possible, take breaks if working outside, and to check on the elderly and other high risk groups in the community.

