Kids race turtles and toads at Lincoln County Fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Fair had many activities for kids. On Sunday, July 24, the Lincoln County Ag Society hosted the toad and turtle races.

In order to participate, kids caught their own turtles and toads. For the races, the turtles and toads were placed in the center of a circle with a bucket over them. The turtles and toads then take off to see who is the fastest getting out of the circle.

After the races, some kids chose to keep their turtles while others release them back into nature.

“We get to keep turtles for a couple of weeks,” said Turtle racer Kinlee Reed. “They live in the water, and I like swimming with them.”

The Lincoln County AG Society inform kids that if they plan on releasing their turtles, they need to take them back to the area they caught them.

“I like swimming with them as well. I like watching them eat grass, carrots, and lettuce we feed them,” said Turtle racer Brody Reed.

