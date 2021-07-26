Advertisement

Lincoln County Assessor’s three-year plan

Evaluating all county properties
(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Once every six years, the Lincoln County Assessor is tasked with evaluating every commercial, residential and agricultural property in her jurisdiction. Julie Stenger and her team got ahead of the game on Monday at the Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting by presenting the evaluation plan for the next three years.

This includes all properties in North Platte, starting with all the industrial land in 2022. After that, the residential properties in town will be split in half each of the next two years.

“For 2023, we are going to be doing the residential properties inside the city of North Platte. Then for 2024, we will be doing the south side of the city of North Platte. So over the next three years, my appraisal staff will be pretty busy doing commercial and residential, all within the city limits of North Platte.”

Julie Stenger, Lincoln County Assessor

The process involves photo documentation and adjusting the cost of land as the markets change. For agricultural land, Stenger will continue to monitor the price of land and adjust accordingly.

