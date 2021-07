Olympics Day 3 highlights: Swimming, softball, gymnastics & shooting

(NBC) - Watch Monday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

SHOOTING

Hancock, English help U.S. land two golds in skeet shooting

Vincent Hancock and Amber English join TODAY to talk about their gold medal performances in skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics.

SOFTBALL

U.S. downs Japan in preview of gold medal softball game

The United States secured a victory over Japan in the final opening round game to gather momentum ahead of a gold medal rematch.

SWIMMING

Ariarne Titmus hands Katie Ledecky first Olympic loss in 400

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event. Titmus went 3:56.69 and Ledecky touched in at 3:37.36.

U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold

The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

