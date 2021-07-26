Rail Days is coming to town
Canteen Cook-off registration due now
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rail Days 2021 is coming together. Monday, July 26, is the last day to register for the Canteen Cook-off. It is an exciting new event being brought to you at this year’s celebration.
The actual events get underway on August 6, and run through August 8.
“We’re excited to bring back the annual North Platte Rail Days, this time back in person,”Director Kirsten Parker said.
The Canteen Cook-off is happening downtown on August 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.
It’s $20 to register, and the proceeds go to the Connection Homeless Shelter.
For more information, go to their website for all the details about the Rail Days events.
