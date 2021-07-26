Rail Days is coming to town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Rail Days 2021 is coming together. Monday, July 26, is the last day to register for the Canteen Cook-off. It is an exciting new event being brought to you at this year’s celebration.

The actual events get underway on August 6, and run through August 8.

“We’re excited to bring back the annual North Platte Rail Days, this time back in person.”

“We’re excited to bring back the annual North Platte Rail Days, this time back in person,”Director Kirsten Parker said.

The Canteen Cook-off is happening downtown on August 8, from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Scott Schroeder and Zach over at the Good Life on the Bricks, wanted to put together a cook-off and that’s what they are doing.”

It’s $20 to register, and the proceeds go to the Connection Homeless Shelter.

“We’re excited for them to raise some money for a much needed cause for this community.”

For more information, go to their website for all the details about the Rail Days events.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.