Second Annual Big Idea North Platte kicks off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Big Idea North Platte Contest is back in a very big way.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation kicked off the second annual event Monday morning. This year, they are partnering with Eagle Communications.

The contest gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas and receive cash prizes. The cash prizes for this year will triple thanks to the generous donation from the Schmidt Foundation in the amount of $29,250.

The first place winner will win $8,000.

“We saw it happening in other communities and we had a lot discussion at our community boards about how we can help that entrepreneur spirit keep going here in North Platte and what can we do as a Chamber and Development Corporation and what can we do to help that continue to grow here in North Platte,” said Cassie Condon, chamber vice-president.

“We’re community connected group and everybody who works at the station is focused on the betterment in North Platte and the surrounding area, I think that’s one of the things that we really plant our flag in,” said Lewys Carlini, sales manager for Eagle Communications. “I think it’s one of the things that we always try to do, everybody in our staff being that you are pretty much from North Platte and really want to give back and make sure our community thrives in moving forward.”

The winners will be announced Oct. 20 at Godfather’s Pizza located in Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.

The contestants will be narrowed down to the top five finalists by a panel of judges. The audience will then select the first, second and third place winner with the first place winner receiving $8,000, second place receiving $5,000, and third place receiving $3,000

There will also be a Youth category, with first place receiving $1,000, second place receiving $500, and third place receiving $250.

The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 10 at midnight. Contestants need to register and provide an explanation of their idea at www.bigideanp.com.

