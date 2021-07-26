Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dome of high pressure building into the region is expected to send temperatures soaring as we head over the next several days and when combined with dew points into the 60s and 70s, dangerous heat and humidity is forecast to impact the area both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Heat Advisories are in place across parts of western Nebraska - including for North Platte and Lincoln County - from 12 PM Tuesday through Wednesday at 9 PM as heat index values in the afternoon and early evening hours are forecast to range between 100° and 108°.

Actual air temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will be very high, with forecast highs between 95° and 105° for western Nebraska and heat index values staying close to those numbers. All the meanwhile, we should hazy sunshine with a light south wind at around 10 MPH.

Temperatures should be even hotter on Wednesday with actual air temperatures likely around 100° for most of the area with more hazy sunshine. With dew points in the 60s to near 70°, this could again send heat index values to between 100° and 108° at times during the afternoon and into the early evening.

If you can try and limit your time outside over the next several days, that would be highly recommended as heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in very quickly with conditions as hot and humid as we are expecting. If you have to be outside, please make sure you take care of yourself and at least try and limit your time outside. Make sure to dress properly, drink plenty of water, and take breaks inside in the air conditioning! On average, heat kills more people every year in the United States than any other weather phenomena!

A weak cool front will offer us some relief from the heat later this week as temperatures will at least trend downward a few degrees for Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. By the weekend and into early next week, temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid and upper 80s as the upper level ridge begins to break down and we see some better chances for showers and storms across the area.

