Animal artwork display

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday the Prairie Arts Center hosted the Animal House art exhibit. At the showcase, the artists were able to show their skills and talent to the judges.

“This month for the month of July, we have Animal House here at the gallery. It’s this month’s exhibit that allows artists all over the area to come in and show off their talent.”

First pl;ace winner Rebekah Entz(Charlie Girl) (Andre Brooks)

The contestants were able to do their work in any medium such as paint, pastel, photography and many others. The significance of this contest is for people to show their connections they have with their pets.

Second Place winner Jessica Hill(Fur Kids) (Andre Brooks)

“The name Animal House just allows any of the artists to enter pieces that shows off the animals at their house.Just anything that is just their pet.”

Third Place Winner Julie Brandes (Chloe) (Andre Brooks)

The winners of the Animal House exhibit is Rebekah Entz with her piece named “Charlie Girl,” for first place. Jessica Hill is second place for her piece, “Fur Kids.” Finally, third place is Julie Brandes’s piece named “Chloe.”

If you haven’t had a chance to see any of the artwork, the Prairie Arts Center will have these on display for the remainder of the week.

