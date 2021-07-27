Advertisement

Chris Bruns running for Nebraska Legislature District 42

District 42 candidate Chris Bruns receives a $500 donation from the Fraternal Order of Police...
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns announced Monday that he will run for the Nebraska Legislature in District 42.

Bruns made the announcement to a crowd of supporters at Pal’s Brewing Company that included, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson and current Senator Mike Groene.

Bruns, who is a veteran of the United State Marine Corps. and was elected by voters to serve on the county board last November, said it was never his intention to run for senator until numerous people approached him about it.

Aside from protecting property rights and advocating for parental rights and choice in education,supporting farmers and ranchers and law enforcement, Bruns hopes to fix the property tax issue and grow the local economy.

“I’m a stakeholder for the Platte Institute here locally and we’ve had a lot of meetings on different ideas that we can get behind to make some bold changes to what we have and is not a detriment to the state and provide economic development incentives,” Bruns said. “There is a lot of bold visions that are put forth. Senator Erdman put forward the epic tax this last legislative session, so there is a lot of good ideas out there.”

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26 donated $500 to Bruns’s campaign.

Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea is also running for the District 42 seat.

